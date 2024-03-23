Next Article

'Yodha' hit theaters on March 15 and is not doing well commercially

Box office: 'Yodha' registers massive decline in collections

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:28 pm Mar 23, 202401:28 pm

What's the story Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's Yodha was released theatrically on March 15, clashing with Bastar: The Naxal Story. However, it has been unable to woo the audience and witnessed a noticeable drop in ticket sales on its eighth day, earning merely Rs 90 lakh on its second Friday. Its total haul is Rs. 26.15cr so far. It features Sidharth Malhotra as special task force officer Arun Katyal, with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna also playing pivotal roles.

Box Office collection Day 8

'Yodha's collection dropped by nearly 53% on Day 8

The film has been registering a constant decline in its collection since March 20. For instance, on Thursday, it registered a fall of 9.52% in its collections from the previous day, and then on Friday, the collections severely dropped by 52.63%. Reportedly, its Friday earnings are at their lowest since the day of its release. Notably, Yodha was delayed multiple times, which might have reduced its hype; comparisons with Tiger 3 have also not done it any favors.

Box office clash

'Yodha' vs other films in the theaters

Yodha almost enjoyed the business of a solo release last week, since there were fewer takers for filmmaker Sudipto Sen's Bastar: A Naxal Story. As Yodha enters a new week, it is up for a clash with two new releases - Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express and Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Among the three releases, Madgaon Express earned Rs. 1.50cr, followed by Hooda's film at Rs. 1.16cr.

Malhotra's surprise

Malhotra surprised fans at the film's screening

Meanwhile, Malhotra has completely submitted himself to the promotions and thrilled fans by making an unexpected appearance at a theater screening recently. A video released by the production team captured fans lauding the film as "top-notch" and "extremely thrilling." During his visit, Malhotra engaged with fans, signed autographs, and posed for photos, trying to spread the word about his latest release. Dharma Productions has backed Yodha.

Malhotra's recent work

Malhotra's evolution as an action hero

Malhotra has carved a niche for himself as an action star in recent times. His portfolio includes films like Shershaah and Mission Majnu and a stint as a police officer in the web series Indian Police Force. Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2024, Malhotra expressed his fascination with real-life stories and tales of heroism. He also shed light on the intense training actors undergo for such roles, referencing international trainers for films like Brothers and Yodha.