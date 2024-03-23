Box office: 'Yodha' registers massive decline in collections
Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha's Yodha was released theatrically on March 15, clashing with Bastar: The Naxal Story. However, it has been unable to woo the audience and witnessed a noticeable drop in ticket sales on its eighth day, earning merely Rs 90 lakh on its second Friday. Its total haul is Rs. 26.15cr so far. It features Sidharth Malhotra as special task force officer Arun Katyal, with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna also playing pivotal roles.
'Yodha's collection dropped by nearly 53% on Day 8
The film has been registering a constant decline in its collection since March 20. For instance, on Thursday, it registered a fall of 9.52% in its collections from the previous day, and then on Friday, the collections severely dropped by 52.63%. Reportedly, its Friday earnings are at their lowest since the day of its release. Notably, Yodha was delayed multiple times, which might have reduced its hype; comparisons with Tiger 3 have also not done it any favors.
'Yodha' vs other films in the theaters
Yodha almost enjoyed the business of a solo release last week, since there were fewer takers for filmmaker Sudipto Sen's Bastar: A Naxal Story. As Yodha enters a new week, it is up for a clash with two new releases - Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express and Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Among the three releases, Madgaon Express earned Rs. 1.50cr, followed by Hooda's film at Rs. 1.16cr.
Malhotra surprised fans at the film's screening
Meanwhile, Malhotra has completely submitted himself to the promotions and thrilled fans by making an unexpected appearance at a theater screening recently. A video released by the production team captured fans lauding the film as "top-notch" and "extremely thrilling." During his visit, Malhotra engaged with fans, signed autographs, and posed for photos, trying to spread the word about his latest release. Dharma Productions has backed Yodha.
Malhotra's evolution as an action hero
Malhotra has carved a niche for himself as an action star in recent times. His portfolio includes films like Shershaah and Mission Majnu and a stint as a police officer in the web series Indian Police Force. Speaking at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2024, Malhotra expressed his fascination with real-life stories and tales of heroism. He also shed light on the intense training actors undergo for such roles, referencing international trainers for films like Brothers and Yodha.