Box office collection: 'Manjummel Boys' is strong and steady

By Aikantik Bag 10:32 am Mar 12, 202410:32 am

What's the story Malayalam movies are producing back-to-back cinematic gems with rich content. The industry's latest offering Manjummel Boys has emerged to be a revelation and is triumphantly marching toward the Rs. 100 crore mark domestically. The movie received rave reviews from critics and viewers and is an ode to Kamal Haasan's Gunaa. Released on February 22, it's holding the fort strong even in the third week.

Box office

Aiming for newer milestones in the domestic arena

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Chidambaram directorial earned Rs. 2.75 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 89.15 crore in India. The film needs stability on weekdays for box office longevity. The cast includes Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr., Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, and Arun Kurian, among others.

