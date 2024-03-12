Next Article

Box office collection: 'Article 370' seeks momentum for longevity

What's the story Yami Gautam Dhar's recent political thriller Article 370 has emerged to be a super hit with positive responses from viewers. After a strong opening, the movie experienced a lucrative third weekend but fell flat on Monday. Currently, the makers will aim for momentum at the box office. It was released on February 23, clashing with Crakk—Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa!

Inching closer to the Rs. 75 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Jambhale directorial earned Rs. 85 lakh (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 66.55 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics. The cast includes Arun Govil, Kiran Karmarkar, and Priya Mani, among others. The project is bankrolled by Aditya Dhar and it revolves around the now-abrogated Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

