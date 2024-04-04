Next Article

Box office collection: 'Madgaon Express' fails to accelerate on weekdays

What's the story Buddy comedies with a tinge of travel are always a hit in Bollywood. Over the years, some movies have set the gold standard for buddy comedies, the most recent being Madgaon Express. The movie started off quite well at the box office and had a positive word of mouth. But amid newer and bigger releases, this film has been sidelined at the box office.

Box office

Aiming for the ₹25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Kunal Kemmu directorial earned ₹45 lakh (early estimates) on Wednesday. Overall, it has earned ₹18.7 crore in India. The movie earned rave reviews from critics and is currently struggling to hold its ground at the box office. The cast includes Divyenndu, Avinash Tiwary, Pratik Gandhi, Nora Fatehi, and Upendra Limaye, among others.

