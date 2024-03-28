Next Article

What's the story David Dhawan is the master of comedies in Bollywood! His return to director's chair has been highly anticipated among fans and now the casting of the same has been revealed. As per Pinkvilla, the film is set to be headlined by Dhawan's son Varun Dhawan and pan-India actor Mrunal Thakur. Ramesh Taurani will bankroll the project.

Why does this story matter?

Dhawan is a veteran Bollywood director and is known for helming cult comedies. His collaborations with Govinda are hailed as cinematic gems by fans. Varun's collaborations with his dad have always received commercial acclaim and fans are eagerly waiting to witness him in the comical avatar.

First on-screen collaboration for Thakur and Dhawan

This project will mark the first on-screen collaboration between Dhawan and Thakur. An insider shared, "This is the first time that Dhawan and Thakur are collaborating on a film, and everyone attached to the project is extremely excited about this fresh pairing." The source also revealed that Thakur has been in several meetings with Dhawan as preparations for the film are currently underway. The makers are eyeing taking the film to the floors in May-June 2024.

Casting and shooting locations of the film

The makers are currently in the casting stage for another female lead. Speaking about the shooting locations, the source revealed that filming will take place both in India and abroad. Interestingly, the film will also showcase many veteran comic artists who have previously worked with Sr. Dhawan. This will mark the fourth collaboration between the father-son duo. Their previous successful ventures include Main Tera Hero (2014), Judwaa 2 (2017), and Coolie No. 1 (2020).

Upcoming projects of the acting duo

Varun has an impressive acting slate lined up for release. It includes Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's Citadel: Honey Bunny alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He also has Atlee and Murad Khetani's Baby John with Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Meanwhile, Thakur, praised for her performance in Hi Nanna, has Parasuram's Telugu drama The Family Star releasing in April, where she stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda.