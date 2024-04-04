Next Article

Hrithik Roshan-Siddharth Anand's 'jodi' in 'Fighter' has been superhit

'Fighter' sets new Netflix record for Bollywood films

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:19 pm Apr 04, 202406:19 pm

What's the story The latest Bollywood film, Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, has set a new record on Netflix. Released on the streaming platform on March 21, it garnered 12.4M views in just 10 days. This made it the fastest Bollywood film to reach this milestone on Netflix, outperforming previous record holders like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.

Celebration time

Roshan celebrates 'Fighter's record-breaking achievement

Roshan shared the news of Fighter's record-breaking success on his Instagram Stories. He shared a screengrab of a news article originally posted by the official account of Marflix Pictures- the banner which co-produced the film. The article said, "Fighter has broken all previous records on Netflix for a Bollywood Film, surpassing Animal and Dunki by a significant margin." Roshan celebrated this achievement with a simple "Yo!," expressing his excitement over the film's unprecedented success.

Past records

Know more about the previous record holders

The previous record holders, Animal and Dunki, were released on Netflix on January 26 and February 15, 2024 respectively. Both films had their theatrical releases in December of the previous year. However, Fighter surpassed these hit films' viewership records by a significant margin, setting a new benchmark for Bollywood films on the streaming platform.

Previous records

Earlier, 'Fighter' became #1 Trending Non-English Film on Netflix

Ever since its debut on the streaming giant, Fighter has been trending on the platform. It has been enjoying the top spot in the Trending Films list in India for a while and the producers and stars of the film have shared this news online. The official Instagram handle of Marflix Pictures posted a poster of the film celebrating it trending at Number 1 globally in Top 10 Films (Non-English) across 22 countries on March 30.

Film details

'Fighter': A high-flying Bollywood blockbuster

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter stars Roshan, Padukone, Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. The film revolves around Indian Air Force officers in an elite unit called Air Dragons. This unit is formed by the Air Headquarters to combat militant activities in Kashmir. Have you watched it yet?