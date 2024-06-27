In brief Simplifying... In brief "Ishq Vishk Rebound" is holding steady at the box office, with a 10.12% overall Hindi occupancy on June 26, 2024.

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' maintains consistent performance at box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:33 am Jun 27, 202410:33 am

What's the story The Bollywood film Ishq Vishk Rebound has demonstrated a steady performance at the box office, accumulating an estimated ₹4.47cr India net in its first five days. On its sixth day, the film garnered approximately ₹0.43cr, bringing the total collection to ₹4.9cr. The film's earnings experienced a 20% increase on the second day and a 16.67% rise on the third day, despite a significant drop of 70.71% on the fourth day.

Occupancy details

Audience occupancy rates for 'Ishq Vishk rebound'

On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Ishq Vishk Rebound had an overall Hindi occupancy of 10.12%. The morning shows recorded an occupancy rate of 6.82%, which increased to 12.18% for the afternoon shows. However, there were no evening shows, and the night shows registered an occupancy rate of 11.37%. This data provides insight into the audience's viewing preferences and patterns for Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Regional breakdown

Regional occupancy rates for 'Ishq Vishk Rebound'

In terms of regional occupancy, Mumbai recorded the highest with 13.67%, followed by Pune at 12.67%. The National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad - all had similar rates ranging from 8-9%. Chennai stood out with an impressive rate of 20.50%, while Surat and Jaipur recorded rates around 10%. Chandigarh and Bhopal had lower rates of 7.33% and 5% respectively, indicating varying audience interest across different regions.