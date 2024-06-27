In brief Simplifying... In brief Despite a strong start, the film 'Chandu Champion' saw a decline in earnings from the fourth day, collecting ₹54.75cr in the first 13 days.

The second week saw a slight increase initially, but then faced a sharp drop again.

The film's occupancy rates varied across different regions, with the highest being in Jaipur at 21.33% and the lowest in Chandigarh at 9.67%.

Box office success for 'Chandu Champion'

'Chandu Champion' rakes in ₹54.75cr in first 13 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:14 am Jun 27, 2024

What's the story The Bollywood film Chandu Champion has amassed a total of ₹54.75cr India nett within its first 13 days at the box office, as per early estimates by Sacnilk. The film's 13th-day (Wednesday) collection stood at around ₹1.85cr India nett. It had a robust opening with earnings of ₹4.75cr on day one, which surged to ₹7cr and then to ₹9.75cr on the second and third days, respectively.

Revenue dip

'Chandu Champion' witnessed downtrend in first-week earnings

Despite a strong start, Chandu Champion experienced a decline in earnings from the fourth day onwards. The film collected ₹5cr on its first Monday, marking a decrease of 48.72% from the previous day's collection. This downward trend persisted throughout the week with collections of ₹3.25cr, ₹3cr, and ₹2.5cr on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, respectively.

Week two collections

Second week box office performance of 'Chandu Champion'

In its second week, Chandu Champion began with a collection of ₹2.65cr on Friday, indicating a slight increase of 6% from the previous day's earnings. The film then saw an impressive rise to ₹4.85cr on Saturday and further to ₹6.5cr on Sunday. However, it faced a sharp decline again on Monday with collections plummeting to ₹1.75cr.

Occupancy rates

'Chandu Champion' recorded 14.48% overall Hindi occupancy

On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Chandu Champion recorded an overall Hindi occupancy rate of 14.48%. The film's morning shows had an occupancy rate of 7.84%, afternoon shows at 14.91%, and no occupancy was recorded for the evening shows. The night shows saw a higher occupancy rate of 20.7%.

Regional performance

Region-wise Hindi occupancy rates for 'Chandu Champion'

The region-wise Hindi (2D) occupancy rates for Chandu Champion on its 13th day were varied. Mumbai recorded 17.33%, the National Capital Region (NCR) was at 14%, Pune at 18.33%, Bengaluru at 13.67%, Hyderabad at 10.67%, and Kolkata at 11%. Other cities like Ahmedabad, Chennai, Surat, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Bhopal, and Lucknow recorded occupancy rates of 12.33%, 20.67%, 14.33%, 21.33%, 9.67%,7.67%, and 11.67%, respectively.