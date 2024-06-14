In brief Simplifying... In brief The film 'Srikanth' is making waves at the box office, nearing a whopping ₹50cr in earnings.

'Srikanth' nears ₹50cr at box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:59 am Jun 14, 202410:59 am

What's the story The film Srikanth has marked its 35th day at the box office with a consistent performance, adding another ₹0.16cr to its total collection of ₹47.45cr India nett. The movie, directed by Tushar Hiranandani, has been well-received across various regions in India. On its 35th day, it maintained an overall Hindi Occupancy of about 10%.

Srikanth has seen varied daily collections since its release, with the highest earnings of ₹5.25cr recorded on the first Sunday. The lowest collection was noted on the fifth Monday, amounting to ₹0.15cr. The film's first week brought in a total of ₹17.85cr, followed by ₹13.65cr in the second week and ₹8.9cr in the third week.

Srikanth is a cinematic creation of director Hiranandani, produced by T-Series and Chalk and Cheese Films. The film features an ensemble cast including Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles. Their performances have contributed to the film's consistent box office performance across various regions in India.