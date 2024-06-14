In brief Simplifying... In brief "Munjya" raked in a whopping ₹35.15cr in its first week at the box office, despite a 50% drop on the fourth day.

The film saw a 16.4% overall Hindi occupancy, with Mumbai leading regional occupancy at 20%.

The film's earnings varied day by day, peaking at ₹8cr on the third day and ending the week with ₹3.75cr on the seventh day.

Successful first week for Bollywood's 'Munjya'

1st-week box office collection of 'Munjya' reaches ₹35.15cr

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:33 am Jun 14, 202411:33 am

What's the story The Bollywood film Munjya has had a successful first week at the box office, accumulating an estimated total of ₹35.15cr India nett. The movie, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films, stars Sharvari, Abhay Verma, Mona Singh, and Sathyaraj in key roles. The film's earnings experienced a significant surge on the second day with collections reaching ₹7.25cr, an increase of 81.25%. Since then, there has been no stopping.

Earnings trend

Box office performance of 'Munjya' fluctuated throughout the week

Munjya began strong with ₹4cr on its opening day, followed by a substantial increase to ₹7.25cr on the second day. The upward trend continued into the third day with collections reaching ₹8cr. However, earnings dropped to ₹4cr on the fourth day, a decrease of 50%. The fifth and sixth days saw minor fluctuations in collections, while the seventh and final day of the week concluded with Munjya earning around ₹3.75cr.

Occupancy rates

'Munjya' achieved 16.4% overall Hindi occupancy

On Thursday, June 13, 2024, Munjya reported an overall Hindi occupancy of 16.4%. The occupancy varied throughout the day with morning shows recording an occupancy of 9.57%, afternoon shows at 15.7%, evening shows at 16.73%, and night shows peaking at a high of 23.61%. These figures represent the percentage of available seats that were filled during each showtime.

Regional occupancy

Mumbai recorded highest regional Hindi occupancy for 'Munjya'

Region-wise, Munjya saw varying Hindi occupancy rates across different cities. Mumbai recorded the highest occupancy at 20%, closely followed by Pune at 19.75% and Lucknow at 18%. Other regions such as the National Capital Region (NCR) and Chennai reported occupancies of around 15%, while Hyderabad and Chandigarh had lower occupancies of 11.25% and 10.75%, respectively.