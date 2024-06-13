Next Article

'Munjya' dominates box office with ₹31.15cr

'Munjya's box office performance continues to impress

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:18 pm Jun 13, 202412:18 pm

What's the story The film Munjya has maintained a strong presence at the box office, amassing an estimated total of ₹27.4cr India nett in its first five days. On its sixth day, the movie continued to attract viewers, earning approximately ₹3.75cr India nett. This brings Munjya's total box office collection to around ₹31.15cr.

Occupancy details

'Munjya's occupancy rates show consistent interest

The film's occupancy rate on its sixth day was reported to be 17.1% for Hindi showings, according to Sacnilk. The rate fluctuated throughout the day, with morning shows at 10.21%, afternoon shows at 16.56%, evening shows at 18.33%, and night shows peaking at 23.28%. This indicates a consistent interest in the horror comedy movie among audiences across different times of the day.

Regional performance

Regional occupancy rates for 'Munjya's Hindi screenings

Regional occupancy rates for Munjya's Hindi (2D) screenings varied across different regions. Mumbai reported a 20.75% occupancy rate, while the National Capital Region (NCR) saw a slightly lower rate of 15.75%. Other regions such as Pune and Bengaluru reported occupancy rates of 20% and 17.25% respectively, indicating the film's widespread appeal. It stars Mona Singh, Sharvari, and Abhay Verma in lead roles.