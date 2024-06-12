Next Article

'Munjya' surprises with box office success

Box office: 'Munjya' nears ₹30cr, potential hit loading

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:55 am Jun 12, 202410:55 am

What's the story Munjya, the latest horror comedy from producer Dinesh Vijan's supernatural film universe, has shown resilience at the box office. Despite a slow start on Monday, the film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, reportedly earned ₹4cr on Tuesday, as per Sacnilk. This performance brings the five-day total to ₹27.25cr, positioning it as a surprise success. The film stars Sharvari, Abhay Verma, and Mona Singh in lead roles.

Box office comparison

'Munjya' outperformed 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' in box office race

Despite featuring lesser-known actors and a modest marketing campaign, Munjya has managed to outperform Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. The latter film earned ₹24.45cr after a week in theaters, trailing behind Munjya's current earnings. The success of Munjya is a testament to the film's appeal and the growing popularity of horror comedies in Indian cinema.

Theater trends

'Munjya' witnessed increased occupancy in Mumbai and Delhi

On Tuesday, Munjya recorded an overall occupancy of 17.68%, with a significant number of viewers attending night shows. In Mumbai, the number of shows has been steadily increasing, with 779 shows on Tuesday compared to 756 on Monday. Additionally, an extra 25 shows were added in Delhi and NCR on Tuesday, with an occupancy rate of 16.5%. These trends indicate a growing interest in the film among audiences.

Critical reception

'Munjya' overcame mixed reviews to become a sleeper hit

Munjya has defied mixed reviews to become a sleeper hit in a year that has seen several underperformers in the Hindi film industry. NewsBytes's review noted that while the performances of lead actors and the writing behind the titular ghoul deserve praise, there is a lack of stock put into the rest of the characters and the way it refuses to exploit its own true potential. Despite this, the film has managed to resonate with audiences.

Actor's statement

Sharvari expressed joy over 'Munjya's box office success

Lead actor Sharvari expressed her joy over Munjya's box office success, stating, "Munjya is off to a flyer at the box office and I have to admit that I'm over the moon right now." She added, "To have a big success under my belt is, of course, a huge confidence booster for me. My social media is flooded with love from across the country. That too is a huge validation for my work."