A chilling prediction Sanjeev Kumar made about his own death
Sanjeev Kumar—a renowned figure in Hindi cinema—is remembered not only for his exceptional acting prowess but also for a chilling prediction about his own lifespan. Many people might not know that Kumar once unsettlingly remarked, "I'm not going to turn old," a statement highlighted by Hanif Zaveri, the author of An Actor's Actor: The Authorised Biography of Sanjeev Kumar. This casual comment later turned out to be an eerie prophecy when he died of a heart attack at 47.
'I'm not going to turn old...will not live beyond 50'
Zaveri recounted a chillingly prophetic conversation between Kumar and actor Tabassum. When she inquired why he often played older characters despite his youth, he gave a shocking reply: "I'm not going to turn old, as I will not live beyond 50, much like the men in my family." "So, I might as well experience old age on screen." This seemingly offhand remark later became a haunting prediction when Kumar passed away on November 6, 1985.
The tragic end of Kumar's life
Kumar's life was tragically cut short at the age of 47 due to a heart attack, eerily aligning with his earlier prediction. It is noteworthy that all male members of his family, including his grandfather, father, and younger brother Nikul, died before reaching 50. Despite undergoing bypass surgery in the US after his first heart attack, Kumar suffered a massive cardiac arrest that led to his untimely death. His other brother Kishore Jariwala passed away six months later.
Actor's remarkable career and streak of unforgettable roles
Born in 1938, Kumar's career, spanning over two decades, was marked by exceptional performances in numerous films. His unique ability to embody characters of various age groups and backgrounds set him apart. His portrayal of Thakur Baldev Singh in the iconic film Sholay (1975) remains a memorable highlight. Forbes India listed his double role in Angoor (1982) among the 25 best acting performances of Indian cinema during its centenary celebration.
His lasting legacy in Indian cinema
Despite his short life, Kumar left an indelible mark on Indian cinema through his remarkable performances. His immense talent was recognized with numerous accolades and awards. He delivered unforgettable performances in films like Dastak (1970), Koshish (1972), Arjun Pandit (1976), Trishul (1978), and Hero (1983). His work continues to be celebrated, ensuring that his legacy lives on in the annals of Indian cinema history.