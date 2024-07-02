In brief Simplifying... In brief Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who rekindled their romance and married in 2022, are rumored to have separated months ago.

Amid the speculation, Lopez canceled her tour and Affleck moved out of their $60M home, which is now on the market.

Affleck has been spotted at his ex-wife's house, while residing in a Brentwood rental. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Speculation grows over JLo and Affleck split

Has Bennifer secretly separated? Insiders say marriage 'ended' months ago

By Tanvi Gupta 01:32 pm Jul 02, 202401:32 pm

What's the story Reports continue to swirl about a possible rift between Hollywood power couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Speculation about their split heightened in May, notably when Affleck was absent from Lopez's high-profile events like the Met Gala, which she co-chaired. Fueling further rumors, Affleck also missed accompanying Lopez to her Netflix project premiere, Atlas. Adding to this, a recent report suggests their marriage ended months ago.

Speculations

They've been apart since March: Report

A source close to the couple told TMZ that Lopez and Affleck made efforts to appear united, but their marriage has allegedly been over for months. Sources indicate they have been apart since March, although Affleck remains "very protective of Jennifer." Meanwhile, months ago, Lopez intensified speculation by liking an Instagram post about unhealthy relationships, which stated, "You can't build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves."

Changes

Amid the chaos, Lopez canceled her tour, Affleck moved out

In a surprising turn of events, Lopez canceled her This Is Me...Live tour to spend more time with her family and close friends. She expressed regret in her On the JLo newsletter, stating, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down." Meanwhile, during Lopez's solo vacation in Italy and France, Affleck reportedly moved all his belongings out of their $60M marital mansion.

Sale

Affleck and Lopez's marital home on the market

The couple—who famously rekindled their romance and married in 2022—is reportedly planning to sell their home, a mere year after purchasing it. Affleck is currently residing in a Brentwood rental, where he has been for approximately two months. Meanwhile, in other recent developments, Affleck was spotted visiting the home of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Affleck was married to Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they have three children together.