In brief Simplifying... In brief Ben Affleck has moved out of the mansion he shared with Jennifer Lopez, sparking rumors about their relationship.

Affleck is now living in a Brentwood rental and focusing on work and family, while Lopez is taking time to reflect on her future.

This comes after the couple, who married in 2022 after a complicated love history, were not seen together in public for 47 days. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ben Affleck reportedly moves out of Beverly Hills mansion

Is Bennifer done? Ben Affleck moves out of shared mansion

By Tanvi Gupta 11:26 am Jun 29, 202411:26 am

What's the story Academy Award-winning filmmaker and actor Ben Affleck has reportedly relocated from the Beverly Hills mansion he shared with singer-actor Jennifer Lopez. PEOPLE reported that Affleck moved his belongings out before Lopez returned from her recent European trip. This development follows reports of marital tensions that emerged over a month ago, leading to the couple living separately. The pair—who famously rekindled their romance and married in 2022—listed their shared Beverly Hills mansion for sale earlier this month.

Property sale

Shared mansion listed for sale amid relationship speculations

The Beverly Hills mansion that Affleck and Lopez have shared since June 2023 is back on the market, fueling further speculation about their relationship. The property was listed while Lopez was vacationing in Europe, coinciding with Affleck's move. Despite rumors of marital discord, both continue to wear their engagement rings. Insiders stated in May that the couple's marriage "is not in the best place at the moment."

Coping

Affleck finds solace in work and family amid separation

Affleck is currently residing in a Brentwood rental, where he has been for approximately two months. A source stated, "He seems okay. He's been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He's also spending time with his kids." Meanwhile, Lopez is reportedly taking "some time and space to reflect on what she wants for her future." Relationship expert Louella Alderson suggests that Lopez's solo trip to Italy—sans husband Affleck—could indicate potential issues in her marriage.

Rumors of separation

How did the rumors of separation begin?

Rumors of strain in the marriage escalated when the couple wasn't seen together in public for 47 days. They were photographed together on March 30, holding hands in New York City. In May, Lopez engaged in a social media post discussing unhealthy relationships, adding to the speculation surrounding the couple's status. However, the pair was seen together on May 30—attending Affleck's daughter Violet's graduation ceremony—though this came after a significant gap.

Relationship timeline

A quick look at Affleck and Lopez's complicated love history

Lopez's first marriage was to Cuban actor Ojani Noa; it lasted from 1997 to 1998. She subsequently married Cris Judd (2001-2003) and then Marc Anthony (2004-2014). She shares two children (twins) with Anthony. Affleck and Lopez, after initially dating for two years, called it quits in 2004, only to finally get married in 2022. Meanwhile, Affleck was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, and they have three children together.