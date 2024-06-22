Oscar Isaac-Carey Mulligan in talks for 'Beef' Season 2
Following a highly successful first season, the Netflix and A24 anthology series Beef is reportedly in discussions with high-profile actors Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan for its second season. Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny have also been confirmed to join the cast, per Deadline. The upcoming season is rumored to revolve around two feuding couples, although no official greenlight has been given yet.
Isaac and Mulligan's potential roles were initially for other actors
The roles that Isaac and Mulligan are being considered for were initially rumored to be for Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway, but those plans did not materialize. Netflix has not yet commented on the ongoing negotiations with Isaac and Mulligan. To recall, Beef Season One starred Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, and David Choe. It comprised ten episodes and came out in April 2023.
Isaac and Mulligan's recent successes in film and television
Isaac recently earned an Emmy nomination for his performance in HBO's Scenes From a Marriage. He has completed production on Julian Schnabel's Hand of Dante, where he stars opposite Jason Momoa, and is currently shooting for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein movie. Mulligan, a three-time Oscar nominee, received rave reviews for her role in Maestro opposite Bradley Cooper. She was also recently seen in the Netflix film Spaceman opposite Adam Sandler.