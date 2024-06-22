In brief Simplifying... In brief Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan are in talks for roles in Netflix's 'Beef' Season 2, roles initially rumored for Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway.

'Beef' Season 2 may star Oscar Isaac-Carey Mulligan

By Isha Sharma 12:45 pm Jun 22, 202412:45 pm

What's the story Following a highly successful first season, the Netflix and A24 anthology series Beef is reportedly in discussions with high-profile actors Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan for its second season. Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny have also been confirmed to join the cast, per Deadline. The upcoming season is rumored to revolve around two feuding couples, although no official greenlight has been given yet.

Isaac and Mulligan's potential roles were initially for other actors

The roles that Isaac and Mulligan are being considered for were initially rumored to be for Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway, but those plans did not materialize. Netflix has not yet commented on the ongoing negotiations with Isaac and Mulligan. To recall, Beef Season One starred Steven Yeun, Ali Wong, Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, and David Choe. It comprised ten episodes and came out in April 2023.

Isaac and Mulligan's recent successes in film and television

Isaac recently earned an Emmy nomination for his performance in HBO's Scenes From a Marriage. He has completed production on Julian Schnabel's Hand of Dante, where he stars opposite Jason Momoa, and is currently shooting for Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein movie. Mulligan, a three-time Oscar nominee, received rave reviews for her role in Maestro opposite Bradley Cooper. She was also recently seen in the Netflix film Spaceman opposite Adam Sandler.