'Chandu Champion' box office collection: Day 8

Box office: 'Chandu Champion' holds strong with steady momentum

By Tanvi Gupta 12:37 pm Jun 22, 202412:37 pm

What's the story Kartik Aaryan-led sports biographical drama, Chandu Champion, inspired by the life of Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, continues to hold its ground at the box office. Despite new releases, the film has managed to collect a decent ₹2.65cr on its eighth day, bringing its total collection to ₹37.9cr. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie, which premiered in theaters on June 14, has received positive reviews.

Day-wise breakdown of 'Chandu Champion' collections

The film's box office performance has been steady since its release. On the first day, it collected ₹4.75cr, followed by ₹7cr on the second day. The third day saw a significant increase with collections reaching ₹9.75cr, while the fourth and fifth days brought in ₹5cr and ₹3.25cr respectively. The sixth and seventh days saw collections of ₹3cr and ₹2.5cr each, with the eighth day also bringing in another ₹2.65cr.

'Chandu Champion': A tribute to Petkar

Chandu Champion follows Petkar's transition from a novice wrestler to an Indian Army boxer, who after being paralyzed waist-down during the 1965 India-Pakistan war, learned swimming and clinched India's first Paralympic gold in 1972. The movie has been lauded for its depiction of resilience and determination, with even Petkar moving to tears during a screening in Delhi. The film was produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Kabir Khan Films.