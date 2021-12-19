Entertainment 'Talks are happening,' Kabir Khan on directing Ranveer after '83'

'Talks are happening,' Kabir Khan on directing Ranveer after '83'

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Published on Dec 19, 2021, 05:46 pm

Will we soon see Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan working together again?

Stellar actor Ranveer Singh came together with stellar director Kabir Khan for the cinematic portrayal of a stellar story in 83. As the sports drama is nearing its release date, we cannot help but wonder if the duo will be collaborating anytime after this. And, if Khan's words are to be believed, things are already being discussed about a future project. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

Capturing the marvelous journey of the Indian men's cricket team in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, 83 has seen a lot of delays. Originally set for an April 2020 release, makers were determined about giving the movie a theatrical release and hence held off its launch till cinema halls started opening up properly. Now, it's set to open in theaters on December 24.

Quotes Nothing has been confirmed about future project though

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Khan said, "Talks are happening." "Obviously, when you have a good time working on a film, you get a certain association and you talk about ideas. I have spent so much time with Ranveer, so we discuss all kinds of ideas. But we have not confirmed anything as of now," he noted.

Comments If '83' succeeds, it'll surely pave way for potential collaborations

The Kabul Express director added that saying anything, for sure, about upcoming works would be difficult till the one at hand sees release. Notably, 83 marks the first collaboration between Singh [who essays the role of former India captain Kapil Dev in this film] and Khan. Undoubtedly, the success of the film will pave the way for any potential associations.

Information '83' recently premiered at Red Sea International Film Festival

Recently, 83 closed the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia amid great reception. With Deepika Padukone playing a significant role as Dev's wife, the movie also stars Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Amrita Puri, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others. You can watch its trailer to get an idea of what's in store. Stay tuned for our review.