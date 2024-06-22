In brief Simplifying... In brief The movie 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' had a lukewarm opening day with an overall occupancy of 15.37%, slightly higher in Mumbai but lower in Delhi-NCR.

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' box office collection: Day 1

Box office: 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' fizzles on opening day

By Tanvi Gupta 12:32 pm Jun 22, 202412:32 pm

What's the story The Gen Z "spiritual" remake of Shahid Kapoor's debut film, Ishq Vishk, titled Ishq Vishk Rebound, made its theatrical debut on Friday amid a month-long promotional blitz by its young cast. However, its opening day performance fell short of expectations. According to Sacnilk, it earned under ₹1cr (nett) in India, with early estimates pegging its first-day earnings around ₹85 lakh. The romantic comedy is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari.

Regional performance

City-wise occupancy rates for the film

The movie saw an overall occupancy of 15.37% on its first day, with most viewers attending night shows. In Mumbai, the film had 276 shows with an occupancy rate of 18.75%, slightly higher than the overall rate. However, in Delhi-NCR, despite hosting more shows (324), the occupancy was lower at 15%. The performance of the romance drama over the weekend is yet to be seen as it faces competition from Chandu Champion and Munjya.

Film details

Meet the star-studded cast and crew

The cast of Ishq Vishk Rebound includes Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grewal, social media influencer-actor Kusha Kapila, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Akarsh Khurana, Shataf Figar, and Sheeba Chadha. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani's Tips Films which also backed the original 2003 film. The film's plot centers on a group of friends who entangle themselves in complicated relationships, sacrificing their friendships along the way, creating a chaotic story of rebounds and youthful mistakes.

Critics

X review: Twitterati gave a mixed reaction to the film

X/Twitter reviews for the film are in, and while it's deemed no match for the original, Saraf and Khan managed to capture hearts. Opinions vary widely from "decent" to "unbearable." One scathing review, however, lamented, "#IshqVishkRebound is an unbearable film with the worst performances, especially Pashmina. Couldn't even match 1% of the Shahid Kapoor iconic film. A sure shot Disaster - 1/5, (sic)." Its critical reception is also mixed.