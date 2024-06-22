In brief Simplifying... In brief Rapper Diddy recently wiped his Instagram clean, including an apology video for a 2016 assault incident involving Cassie Ventura.

Despite this, he received Father's Day tributes from his children on the platform.

Rapper Diddy deletes entire Instagram feed, including Cassie apology video!

By Tanvi Gupta 12:19 pm Jun 22, 202412:19 pm

What's the story Sean 'Diddy' Combs, the infamous 54-year-old rapper, has wiped his entire Instagram page clean amid ongoing legal troubles and sexual assault lawsuits. This action includes the removal of an apology video to his ex-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, posted last month. Sources told TMZ that this was not a strategic move against Cassie or related to his legal issues but a decision to "reset" his posts, something Combs has done previously.

Apology status

Combs's apology video still accessible online

Despite the removal of the apology video from his Instagram account, it remains permanently available on the internet. Sources emphasized that Combs was sincere in his apology following an assault video involving Ventura last month. For those unaware, a surveillance video from 2016 went viral, showcasing Diddy "grabbing, shoving, dragging, and kicking" Ventura. The unsettling incident took place at the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles.

Family support

Combs received Father's Day tributes amid controversy

Following the Instagram reset, Combs received Father's Day tributes from his children on the platform. Although he didn't post anything himself, most of his children shared messages and throwback photos with their father. Among them were Justin, 30, Chance, 18, twins Jessie and D'Lila, and Christian 'King' Combs, 26. To note, Combs currently has 19.9M followers—a significant decrease from the 45.6M social media followers he had back in April.

Ongoing issues

Combs keeping a low profile amid legal troubles

Diddy has reportedly been keeping a low profile amid ongoing legal troubles that began in November 2023, when his ex-girlfriend accused him of rape. The case was settled out of court the next day. During this tumultuous period, Diddy faced legal troubles—including a $30M lawsuit from music producer Lil' Rod and multiple other lawsuits alleging sexual assault. Most recently, former model April Lampros filed a lawsuit accusing the music mogul of drugging and raping her while she was a student.