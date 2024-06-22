In brief Simplifying... In brief Veteran journalist Deepak Chaurasia is set to join reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', aiming to connect with the youth and try something new after 30 years in journalism.

Known for covering significant events like the 2004 Tsunami, Chaurasia anticipates his factual approach will stir up controversies on the show.

Despite his fame and financial stability, he looks forward to the unique experience and challenges the show will bring, including living without his phone. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Deepak Chaurasia has joined 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'

'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Journalist Deepak Chaurasia foresees 'creating controversies'

By Isha Sharma 12:14 pm Jun 22, 202412:14 pm

What's the story Bigg Boss OTT 3 landed on JioCinema on Friday. Among the several celebrities who have joined the show, perhaps the most surprising is popular journalist and news anchor, Deepak Chaurasia. As the only journalist among actors and influencers, he plans to use his three-decade-long journalism experience to expose some harsh realities of the profession. In an interview with Indian Express, he revealed his strategy to navigate the Anil Kapoor-led show.

Experience

From 9/11 to the walls of 'Bigg Boss OTT'

Speaking about how his experience will come in handy, he said, "I covered the 2004 Tsunami quite extensively, saw governments change, and 9/11, I have witnessed so many events in real life." "So, 5 to 8 weeks on Bigg Boss won't be very difficult. But yes, I am addicted to my phone so being without that will be a challenge." "I will speak things with facts, but they will create lots of controversies. I will be uncensored. "

Show goals

Chaurasia's motivation and expectations from the show

Chaurasia's decision to join the reality show was driven by his desire to try new things. "I always believe in trying new things in life... I want to connect with the youth now," he explained. "As a journalist, I have covered diplomacy, politics, etc. I have given 30 years to the profession, so I thought it was time to do something new." "The show houses many influencers, and I thought what better than connecting with young influencers."

Strategy unveiled

His approach to fame and conflict in the program

When asked about the fame and financial gain from participating in Bigg Boss, Chaurasia responded, "Bigg Boss will give me a little fame, I will enjoy that." "I come from that era of journalism when people got paid a few thousand, but I earned lakhs." "So financially I have been okay. My name has been used in films, and characters have been inspired by me, so I don't need to make a name with this show."