Actor Anupam Kher's office in Mumbai was robbed, with thieves making off with a safe and a film negative from his 2005 movie.

The culprits, identified as serial thieves Majid and Mohammad, were caught on CCTV leaving in an auto-rickshaw.

Anupam Kher's office robbery: Mumbai Police arrests two from Jogeshwari

By Tanvi Gupta 11:56 am Jun 22, 2024

What's the story Two individuals have been arrested following a burglary at the Mumbai office of renowned Bollywood actor, producer, and director Anupam Kher. The crime, discovered on Thursday morning, involved the theft of film negatives and ₹4.15 lakh in cash from Kher's office. On Saturday morning, Mumbai police apprehended two men, Majid Sheikh, and Mohammad Daler Bahrim Khan, per ANI.

Kher's office discovered burgled, locks broken

ANI mentioned in an X/Twitter post: "Both [Majid and Mohammad] are serial thieves and commit thefts in different areas of the city." To note, the crime took place on Wednesday night at Kher's office situated on Vira Desai Road in the Amboli area. The crime was discovered around 9:45am on Thursday when office staff arrived to find the locks broken. The film negative belonged to Kher's 2005 film Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara.

Kher shared incident details on social media

Earlier, Kher took to social media to share details of the incident. He wrote in Hindi, "Last night in my Veera Desai Road office two thieves broke two doors of my office and stole the entire safe from accounts department (which they probably couldn't break) and negative of a film produced by our company which was in a box." He had also filed a First Information Report (FIR).

CCTV footage captured thieves leaving in a rickshaw

Kher revealed that the thieves were captured on CCTV footage leaving the scene in an auto-rickshaw. He concluded his social media post by saying, "May God give them good sense (sad-buddhi)." Assistant Commissioner of Police (Amboli division), Suryakant Bangar, stated that an FIR has been registered under section 380 (theft by servant) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, here's a look at Kher's upcoming ventures

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 69-year-old's next venture is Tanvi The Great. Bankrolled under the banner of Anupam Kher Studio, this film will mark Kher's return to directing after a hiatus since his 2002 film Om Jai Jagadish. Additionally, Kher is set to star in Emergency alongside Kangana Ranaut and YRF'sVijay 69. The latter will release on Netflix.