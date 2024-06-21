In brief Simplifying... In brief Actor Anupam Kher's office was burgled, with thieves making off with ₹4.15 lakh in cash and a film negative.

Kher shared his distress on Twitter, revealing that an FIR has been filed and the police are investigating the incident.

Burglars steal cash and film negative from Anupam Kher's office

Anupam Kher's office burgled; ₹4.15 lakh, film negative stolen

By Isha Sharma 10:03 am Jun 21, 2024

What's the story In a shocking incident, two unidentified individuals broke into the office of renowned Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Wednesday night. The burglars stole a locker containing ₹4.15 lakh in cash and the negative of his 2005 film, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara. The crime took place at the actor's office on Veera Desai Road in Mumbai's Amboli area. The thieves were captured on CCTV footage fleeing the scene in an auto-rickshaw.

Discovery of break-in and stolen items detailed

Kher's office staff discovered the break-in on Thursday morning, finding the main door broken and the locker missing. The actor's accountant, Pravin Patil, was informed about the burglary at 9:35 am. According to Patil, the stolen locker contained ₹4.15 lakh in cash for daily expenses and was itself worth ₹2000. Additionally, a bag and a brown bag each valued at ₹1000 were also stolen; these contained the film's negative.

Kher expressed distress over burglary on Twitter

Kher took to X to express his distress over the incident, stating, "Last night in my Veera Desai Road office two thieves broke two doors of my office and stole the entire safe from accounts department (which they probably couldn't break) and negative of a film produced by our company which was in a box." He also mentioned that an FIR has been filed and police have assured him that they will apprehend the thieves soon.

Police investigation underway, FIR registered

The Amboli police are currently analyzing the CCTV footage to obtain clear images of the thieves, reported PTI. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Amboli division), Suryakant Bangar, stated that an FIR has been registered under section 380 (theft by servant) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. "We cannot confirm how much was robbed but we are investigating the case," Bangar reportedly said, indicating a thorough investigation is in progress.