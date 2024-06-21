In brief Simplifying... In brief Despite a dip in daily earnings, 'Chandu Champion' has managed to rake in ₹35 crore at the box office.

The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, stars Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, and Rajpal Yadav, with Aaryan's performance as Petkar earning high praise.

Aaryan's dedication to the role, including months of training and a strict diet, has been a key talking point.

By Isha Sharma 09:41 am Jun 21, 202409:41 am

What's the story Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion has seen a decline in box office collections during weekdays but still crossed the ₹35 crore mark on its seventh day of release. The sports drama, based on the life of India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar, opened with ₹4.75 crore and saw collections of ₹7 crore and ₹9.75 crore on days two and three respectively. Despite experiencing its lowest single-day collection of ₹2.50 crore on day seven, its total earnings stand at ₹35.25 crore.

The film's highest single-day earnings were recorded on day three with ₹9.75 crore. However, the collections dipped to ₹5 crore on day four, followed by further decreases to ₹3.25 crore and ₹3 crore on days five and six respectively. Despite these fluctuations, Chandu Champion has maintained a steady overall performance with an 11.71% Hindi occupancy reported on Thursday, according to Sacnilk.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion features Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, and Rajpal Yadav in key roles alongside Aaryan. Aaryan's portrayal of Petkar has been lauded as his "career-best" by both critics and the audience. To nail the role, Aaryan spent months training and tranforming himself and undertook strict diet and exercise regimen. The film is directed by Khan.﻿