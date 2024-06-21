'She really represents something important': Ben Affleck on JLo's fame
In a recent interview, actor Ben Affleck candidly discussed his marriage to pop star Jennifer Lopez, characterizing her level of fame as "bananas." The conversation comes at a time when the Hollywood couple is combating rumors of a separation; the interview, however, was reportedly recorded before they began living separately in Brentwood. Affleck humorously described the public's reaction when they see him with Lopez: "People are like, 'Hey, I like your movie,' and then they're like 'AAAHHHH! J-LO!'"
Affleck recounts family outing amid Lopez's fame
On Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart talk show, the Air actor said, "We went somewhere with Jennifer—I can't remember because she's so famous and she creates this... People love her, and she really represents something important to people." Affleck shared an anecdote from a recent family outing in Times Square with their blended family, saying, We get out of the car... we get out with her, all the kids, through Times Square, and the s—t was like f—n' bananas."
Affleck addresses 'grumpy' demeanor amid paparazzi attention
Affleck addressed his often 'grumpy' demeanor when facing cameras and paparazzi, a stark contrast to Lopez's enjoyment of the attention. He explained his frustration with paparazzi intrusion: "I have resting hard face. I don't like a lot of attention. This is why people see me and they're like, 'Why is this dude always mad?" "Because someone had their camera sticking in my face and I'm like, 'OK, here we go."