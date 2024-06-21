In brief Simplifying... In brief Renowned actor Donald Sutherland, known for his roles in 'The Dirty Dozen', 'M*A*S*H', and 'Klute', has passed away at 88 after a prolonged illness.

Despite never receiving an Oscar nomination, his performances were highly acclaimed, earning him an honorary Oscar in 2017.

He leaves behind a rich legacy in film and television, and a loving family who will hold a private celebration of his life.

Donald Sutherland has passed away at 88. RIP

'Klute' actor Donald Sutherland (88) dies due to prolonged illness

By Isha Sharma 09:15 am Jun 21, 202409:15 am

What's the story Donald Sutherland, the acclaimed Hollywood actor celebrated for his roles in The Dirty Dozen, M*A*S*H, Klute, and Don't Look Now, has died at 88. His death on Thursday in Miami was due to a prolonged illness, confirmed by Creative Artists Agency (CAA). With a career spanning over half a century, Sutherland played numerous characters including villains, antiheroes, romantic leads, and mentor figures. His recent portrayal of President Snow in The Hunger Games franchise notably elevated his profile.

Recent works

Sutherland's recent roles and accolades

Sutherland's most recent roles included Judge Parker in the series Lawmen: Bass Reeves and appearances in the 2022 series Swimming With Sharks. He also had recurring roles in series such as Undoing and Trust, where he portrayed J. Paul Getty. His filmography includes features like Ad Astra and The Burnt-Orange Heresy. The actor won an Emmy for his supporting role in HBO's Citizen X in 1995, and received a nomination for the Lifetime miniseries Human Trafficking in 2006.

Career highlights

Sutherland's rise to stardom and notable performances

Sutherland's career soared after his role in 1967's The Dirty Dozen. He was then cast as the anti-authoritarian surgeon Capt. "Hawkeye" Pierce in 1970's comedy hit M*A*S*H, which propelled him to stardom alongside co-star Elliott Gould. Despite initial challenges with director Robert Altman's improvisational style, Sutherland excelled, earning Altman's praise: "His improvisation was profound. He's a hell of an actor." His performance in Klute alongside Jane Fonda furter established him as a credible romantic lead.

Personal life

Sutherland's unrecognized Oscar performances and personal life

Despite never receiving an Oscar nomination, Sutherland's performances in films like Ordinary People and Without Limits are often cited by critics as among the finest of their respective decades. However, he was honored with an honorary Oscar in 2017. He is survived by his wife Francine Racette, sons Roeg, Rossif, Angus, and Kiefer, daughter Rachel, and four grandchildren. A private celebration of life will be held by his family.