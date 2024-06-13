Next Article

By Isha Sharma 04:48 pm Jun 13, 202404:48 pm

What's the story Amber Portwood, the 34-year-old star of Teen Mom, has publicly voiced her concern over the recent disappearance of her fiancé, Gary Wayt. In a heartfelt YouTube video, she revealed that Wayt left their North Carolina home without his phone and was last seen alone at a Walgreens (an American pharmacy store chain) on Sunday. She emphasized that there was no major argument before his disappearance and confirmed that he is officially considered a missing person.

Denial

'Am not what people have been saying about me'

Portwood has refuted recent claims of an "explosive argument" with Wayt before he went missing. She defended her past, dismissing accusations of violent behavior toward her ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon and insisted, "I am not what people have been saying about me all of these years. I changed a long time ago." She admitted to an "emotional" conversation with Wayt about their cultural differences (since his parents are from Vietnam) but did not elaborate further.

Distress

Portwood's personal distress over Wayt's disappearance

Portwood has expressed her immense distress over Wayt's disappearance, revealing that she hasn't eaten in three days and has barely slept. She also shared her fears about their current location in the mountains, an area unfamiliar to Wayt. "We are in the mountains." "He has never driven in the mountains. We are very scared right now. This is a huge deal, his parents, everybody is very worried. I am worried."

Relationship

Their relationship prior to his disappearance

Portwood described Wayt as the "best man" she's ever been with. "We are very in love, this man asked me to be with him...asked me to marry him. I have not touched this man in any horrible way. He does not touch me in any horrible way. We do not yell at each other." The couple, who met on a dating app in 2023, have been proactive in maintaining their relationship, including attending couple's therapy, reported Us Weekly.