Quincy Jones, Juliet Taylor, Richard Curtis to receive honorary Oscars

By Isha Sharma 04:57 pm Jun 13, 202404:57 pm

What's the story The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that seven-time Oscar nominee, Quincy Jones, will receive an honorary Oscar from the Board of Governors. Despite previous nominations for Best Original Score, Best Song, and Best Picture, Jones has never won a competitive Oscar. His notable works include the Hollywood films In Cold Blood, The Wiz, and The Color Purple.

Other honorees include Taylor, Curtis, Wilson, and Broccoli

In addition to Jones, the Academy will also honor casting director Juliet Taylor, filmmaker Richard Curtis, and James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli at this year's Governors Awards. Taylor's casting credits include acclaimed films such as Taxi Driver, Annie Hall, Sleepless in Seattle, and Schindler's List. Wilson and Broccoli will receive the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. They have produced movies such as The World Is Not Enough and Die Another Day.

Curtis is recognized for humanitarian efforts

Curtis is set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. The Academy is recognizing Curtis for his charitable efforts as a co-founder of Comic Relief UK and USA. Over the past 40 years, his initiatives have helped raise more than $2B. His notable works include popular films The Boat That Rocked, Notting Hill, and Love Actually.

Academy president commended honorees' contributions to cinema

Academy President Janet Yang expressed admiration for this year's Governors Awards recipients. In her statement, she said, "The recipients of this year's Governors Awards have set the bar incredibly high across their remarkable careers." She added that the Board of Governors is thrilled to recognize them with Oscars due to their "profound love of cinema and indelible contribution to our art form." These individuals, according to Yang, are truly deserving of these honors.

The Oscars's website says, "In 2009, the Board of Governors voted to establish an annual event at which it will present its testimonial awards: the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, and the Honorary Award. Honorees are selected and announced each summer and presented their awards at a celebratory dinner event. They also are acknowledged at the next Academy Awards ceremony."