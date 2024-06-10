Next Article

Ssmilly Suri reflects on Pooja Bhatt's influence on her career journey

Ssmilly Suri reveals cousin Pooja Bhatt dropped her from film

By Tanvi Gupta 06:25 pm Jun 10, 202406:25 pm

What's the story Ssmilly Suri, a Bollywood actor and relative of the Bhatt family, recently shared her experiences in the film industry. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she revealed that her cousin, actor and director Pooja Bhatt, had removed her from the 2006 film Holiday. "Pooja dropped me from her first film Holiday," said Suri, who added that this decision eventually changed the course of her career. Holiday featured Dino Morea in the lead.

Debut movie

'I am happy that I got dropped...'

For the unversed, Suri is filmmaker Mohit Suri's sister and cousin to Alia Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi, and Rahul Bhatt. Reflecting on losing her debut movie during the interview, the Crook actor told Kannan, "Pooja dropped me from her first film, Holiday. I am happy that I got dropped from the film because I got to do Kalyug, which was a hit." The 2005 film was headlined by Kunal Kemmu.

Personal growth

Suri discussed emotional turmoil and learning experience

Suri also opened up about the emotional distress she faced during this period, as Bhatt wrote extensively about her in a daily publication's column. This led to a phase of "shame and depression" for the actor. "Dropping me was her decision, but I will say that I learned a lot while working on that film for six months. She knows her reasons. A lot happened, and it was a traumatic time, so I don't want to talk about it."

Career progression

Suri's career post-'Kalyug' and recent comeback

Suri further disclosed that after her role in Kalyug, filmmaker Bhatt's father, Mahesh Bhatt was unable to offer her more roles due to his daughter's influence. "I feel after Kalyug, Bhatt sahab couldn't offer me any films because he had to listen to his daughter, and I don't blame him," she explained. Despite these challenges, Suri has recently made a comeback with the project House of Lies, now streaming on ZEE5.