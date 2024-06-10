Next Article

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' is set to hit theaters on July 5

'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' trailer coming this Thursday: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 06:19 pm Jun 10, 202406:19 pm

What's the story The much-awaited trailer of the romantic drama Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, is slated for a Thursday (June 13) release, as reported by Pinkvilla. This film marks the reunion of the iconic duo after their last joint venture in Drishyam 2 in 2022. The teaser, already released, has stirred excitement among fans by showcasing the intense chemistry between Devgn and Tabu.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The highly-anticipated romantic thriller film, written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, has faced multiple release delays. It was initially slated for an April-June 2024 release. Interestingly, this project is eagerly awaited as it marks the 10th collaboration between Devgn and Tabu, as well as Pandey's return to filmmaking. The project was announced in 2022, with principal photography commencing in 2023 and concluding in 2023. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming trailer.

Release date

The film set for theatrical release in July

Produced by Narendra Hirawat, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Sangeeta Ahir, and Shital Bhatia, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 5. Devgn shared the new poster and teaser of the film on his social media handle in May, hinting at a heart-touching romantic drama with the caption: "Dushman the hum hi apne...#AuronMeinKahanDumTha #AMKDT Teaser out now. In cinemas July 5, (sic)."

Film details

Film features a unique musical love story

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is a distinctive musical romantic drama. Per the official synopsis, the film chronicles a couple's love story spanning 23 years, exploring the emotional intricacies and evolving dynamics of their relationship over two decades, ultimately leading to a poignant final reunion. The film's original soundtrack has been composed by Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani. Alongside Devgn and Tabu, the movie also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles.

Future works

Upcoming projects of Ajay Devgn and Tabu

On the work front, Devgn has already enjoyed success with two releases in the first half of 2024: Shaitaan and Maidaan. The actor will next be seen in Singham 3, marking the return of Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar to Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Meanwhile, Tabu was last featured in The Crew—a film set against the backdrop of a struggling airline industry, where she shared screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. It is currently streaming on Netflix.