Next Article

Bollywood is gearing up for a mega clash between 'BMCM' and 'Maidaan' on Eid

Akshay Kumar promotes 'Maidaan' while wishing Ajay Devgn on birthday

By Aikantik Bag 11:35 am Apr 02, 202411:35 am

What's the story Bollywood fans are eagerly awaiting April 10, when two bonafide superstars of the 90s will lock horns on celluloid. Ajay Devgn's much-awaited movie Maidaan and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are set to compete for box office dominance. On Devgn's 55th birthday on Tuesday, Kumar penned a sweet note and promoted the upcoming sports drama, despite the fiery clash.

Birthday wish

Kumar's wish and the actors' last releases

Kumar penned, "My wish for you always, "'Kar har Maidaan fateh' Happy birthday brother, [Ajay Devgn]. Love and prayers." Interestingly, Devgn is coming back on celluloid after the recent humongous success of Shaitaan. On the other hand, Kumar's last release OMG 2 locked horns with Gadar 2 in 2023 and emerged victorious. Kumar and Devgn will soon be seen together in Singham Again.

Twitter Post

Read Kumar's wish here