Akshay Kumar promotes 'Maidaan' while wishing Ajay Devgn on birthday
Bollywood fans are eagerly awaiting April 10, when two bonafide superstars of the 90s will lock horns on celluloid. Ajay Devgn's much-awaited movie Maidaan and Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan are set to compete for box office dominance. On Devgn's 55th birthday on Tuesday, Kumar penned a sweet note and promoted the upcoming sports drama, despite the fiery clash.
Kumar's wish and the actors' last releases
Kumar penned, "My wish for you always, "'Kar har Maidaan fateh' Happy birthday brother, [Ajay Devgn]. Love and prayers." Interestingly, Devgn is coming back on celluloid after the recent humongous success of Shaitaan. On the other hand, Kumar's last release OMG 2 locked horns with Gadar 2 in 2023 and emerged victorious. Kumar and Devgn will soon be seen together in Singham Again.