Steady performance of 'Srikanth' on 18th day at box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:33 am May 28, 202410:33 am

What's the story The film Srikanth has demonstrated a consistent performance at the box office, accumulating an estimated ₹37cr India net in its initial 17 days. On its 18th day (Monday), it continued to draw audiences, earning around ₹0.85cr India net based on early estimates. The film's box office collection has exhibited varying trends since its release, with daily earnings fluctuating.

Trends in collection

Fluctuating collections witnessed since 'Srikanth' release

Srikanth debuted with a collection of ₹2.25cr on its first day, which soared by 86.67% to ₹4.2cr on the second day. The third day witnessed a further increase of 25%, garnering ₹5.25cr, but the fourth day saw a significant drop of 68.57%, collecting only ₹1.65cr. Despite these fluctuations, the Rajkummar Rao starrer succeeded in amassing a total of ₹17.85cr in its first week.

Second week performance

'Srikanth' experienced slight dip in collections in second week

The second week of Srikanth saw a minor decrease in box office collection by -23.53%, earning ₹13.65cr. On the third Monday, the film's overall Hindi occupancy was noted at 10.64%. The occupancy rates varied throughout the day with morning shows at 6.96%, afternoon shows at 10.58%, evening shows at 11.21%, and night shows reaching a peak at 13.81%.

Regional occupancy

Varied occupancy rates across regions recorded for 'Srikanth'

In terms of regions, Chennai exhibited the highest occupancy rate for Srikanth at 51%, while Surat recorded the lowest at just 5.5%. Other major regions like Mumbai and Hyderabad had an occupancy rate of around 12%. The film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and produced by T-Series and Chalk and Cheese Films, features Rao, Alaya F, Jyotika, and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.