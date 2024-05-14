Next Article

Shamita Shetty raises awareness about endometriosis

Bollywood actor Shamita Shetty undergoes endometriosis surgery; spreads awareness

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:32 pm May 14, 202405:32 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Shamita Shetty recently underwent surgery for endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the uterus lining grows outside the uterus. She shared her health update on Instagram on Tuesday, urging fans to be aware of this disease. From her hospital bed, she discussed the condition with her sister-actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, emphasizing the importance of regular checkups and precautions against endometriosis.

Know more

What is endometriosis?

According to Mayo Clinic, in this condition, tissue "similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus. It often affects the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the tissue lining the pelvis." These tissues act like the uterus lining but exist in places they should not and don't go away. Endometriosis can cause especially painful menstrual cycles. Fertility problems may develop, too. While pain is a usual giveaway, in many women, there are no symptoms.

Disease awareness

'You probably have endometriosis and you don't even know'

In her video, Shetty revealed her struggle with endometriosis and stressed the need for women to educate themselves about this condition. She stated, "All the women out there, please Google endometriosis. You need to know what the problem is all about. Because you probably have it and you don't even know you have it." The Bigg Boss star highlighted that the condition is "painful and uncomfortable," urging women to listen to their bodies and pain.

Gratitude expressed

Shetty thanked doctors, shared post-surgery optimism

In the caption accompanying her video, Shetty expressed gratitude toward her doctors for their diligent efforts in diagnosing her condition. She wrote, "I want to thank both my doctors, my gynac Dr Neeta Warty and my Gp Dr Sunita Banerjee for not stopping till they found out the root cause of my pain!" After having the disease surgically removed, she is looking forward to healthier and "more physically pain-free days."

Support received

Industry friends and fans showered Shetty with support

Upon sharing her health update, Shetty received an outpouring of support from friends in the industry and followers on social media. Actor Bipasha Basu commented, "Take care. Heal fast," while Dia Mirza shared, "Love and healing Shamita." Her Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Umar Riaz wished for her speedy recovery saying, "Recover well Shamita," and Krushna Abhishek wrote, "Get well soon."