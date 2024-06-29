'Chandu Champion' approaches ₹60 crore box office milestone
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's recent film, Chandu Champion, is nearing the ₹60 crore mark in box office collections. The sports biopic, which portrays the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming, has garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike since its release on June 14. Despite competition from Kalki 2898 AD, Chandu Champion has sustained a consistent box office performance.
'Chandu Champion' earned ₹80 lakh on Day 15
On its 15th day, Chandu Champion earned ₹80 lakh, bringing the total collection to ₹56.3 crore. The film had a strong start with collections of ₹4.75 crore on the first day, followed by ₹7 crore and ₹9.75 crore on the second and third days respectively. Even with a slight dip in earnings in subsequent days, Aaryan's film managed to pull impressive numbers over its second weekend with collections of ₹4.85 crore and ₹6.50 crore on the ninth and 10th days.
'Chandu Champion' hopes to cross ₹60 crore mark
Despite a decline in daily earnings since Day 11, with collections ranging from ₹0.75 crore to ₹1.9 crore per day, there is optimism that Chandu Champion will surpass the coveted ₹60 crore mark at the box office during its ongoing run. The film's performance thus far suggests potential for this milestone achievement. However, it remains to be seen whether this Aaryan starrer can indeed reach this significant box office landmark.