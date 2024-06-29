In brief Simplifying... In brief Despite a dip in box office collections, the sci-fi mythological film 'Kalki 2898 AD' managed to rake in ₹149 crore by Day 2.

'Kalki 2898 AD's box office drop

'Kalki 2898 AD' experiences sharp decline in box office collection

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:36 am Jun 29, 202410:36 am

What's the story The dystopian science-fiction film, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, witnessed a significant drop in box office collection on its second day of release. After making history as the third biggest opener of all time, the movie's earnings fell by nearly 43% on Day 2. Sacnilk data reveals that the film directed by Nag Ashwin collected ₹54 crore (net) in India on Friday, marking a 43.3% drop from the ₹95.3 crore registered on its opening day.

Earnings distribution

'Kalki 2898 AD's total domestic collection and language breakdown

Despite the decline, Kalki 2898 AD's total domestic box office collection reached ₹149 crore by the end of Day 2. The earnings were divided among various languages: it netted ₹25.64 crore in Telugu, ₹3.5 crore in Tamil, ₹22.5 crore in Hindi, ₹0.35 crore in Kannada, and ₹2 crore in Malayalam. The film also continued to dominate Telugu cinema theaters with an overall occupancy rate of 65.02% on Friday.

Film overview

'Kalki 2898 AD's occupancy rates

Kalki 2898 AD, however, experienced lower Hindi and Tamil occupancy rates of 31.72% and 31.15% respectively on its second day. The film is a unique blend of Hindu mythology and science fiction set in the future. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, it was released in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English. The movie features Amitabh Bachchan as immortal Ashwatthama from the Mahabharata era and Kamal Haasan as villain Yaskin.