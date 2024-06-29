In brief Simplifying... In brief Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly expecting their third child, subtly hinted by Schwarzenegger's recent social media post.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting baby no. 3: Report

What's the story Katherine Schwarzenegger, author of The Good Night, Sister, is set to welcome another bundle of joy! The 34-year-old and her husband, Hollywood actor Chris Pratt are expecting their third child together, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. The couple—who got married in 2019—already shares daughters Eloise Christina (2) and Lyla Maria (3). The 45-year-old Marvel star also has an 11-year-old son named Jack from his previous marriage to Anna Faris.

Earlier on Friday, Schwarzenegger's family outing post subtly hinted at her pregnancy. "Things that make me happy: A gloomy morning followed by a barn visit," she captioned the photos. In the first two images, Schwarzenegger was glimpsed in a black sweatshirt with her back to the camera. Despite the suggestive post, neither she nor her husband Pratt has officially confirmed the news yet.

When Pratt and Schwarzenegger shared joy over expanding family

Pratt, the star of Guardians of the Galaxy, and Schwarzenegger, author of The Gift of Forgiveness, have openly expressed their delight over their growing family. In an interview with E! News, Pratt described his children as "sweet, polite, kind, joyous little angels" that he adores. He also shared insights into his parenting approach which encourages children to express themselves more freely than he was allowed to in his childhood.

Pratt discussed differences in raising boys and girls

In a separate interview, the Jurassic World actor candidly admitted that his daughters have him "wrapped around their finger." "I hate to make generalizations based on gender but, in my experience, girls are more emotional," he shared. Another significant distinction for Pratt as a girl dad versus a boy dad was that "they like to hear stories more than they like to wrestle."

Schwarzenegger found motherhood transformative, Pratt praised her

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger has described her journey into motherhood as transformative. In a 2021 essay on her mother Maria Shriver's website, she wrote, "When I became a mother, I felt like everything in my life had led me right to that baby being put on my chest, and it was perfect." Pratt also praised Schwarzenegger's parenting skills in a Mother's Day tribute this year. He expressed his growing love for her as he witnessed her being a mom.