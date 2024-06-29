Ambanis plan massive 'mass wedding' for underprivileged; viral invite inside
Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, parents of groom-to-be Anant Ambani, are planning a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 in Maharashtra. This philanthropic event is part of the pre-wedding celebrations for their son and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant. A leaked invitation shared by ANI unveiled that the grand event will be held at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar District, Maharashtra.
'Nita & Mukesh Ambani are contributing toward this noble cause...'
The invitation for the mass wedding read: "As part of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant, a Mass Wedding of the underprivileged has been organized." It also mentioned, "Nita & Mukesh Ambani are contributing towards this noble cause and will also grace the occasion along with family." "We would be delighted if you could join us in witnessing this Celebration of Love."
Take a look at the invitation here
Star-studded pre-wedding celebrations for Anant-Radhika
The pre-wedding festivities for Anant and Radhika have been marked by grand events. To recall, the first event in Jamnagar, Gujarat saw global dignitaries and performances from international stars like Rihanna. A subsequent celebration was a Mediterranean cruise with approximately 1,200 guests, featuring performances from Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, Pitbull, and themed parties such as a masquerade ball and toga party. It was attended by the who's who of the Bollywood industry.
Main wedding festivities to commence on July 12
The main wedding celebrations for Anant and Radhika will begin on July 12 at Mumbai's prestigious Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) within the Jio World Convention Centre. The celebrations will commence with the Shubh Vivah ceremony. Following this auspicious start, the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony will unfold on July 13, leading up to the grand Mangal Utsav wedding reception on July 14. Guests have been requested to adhere to an 'Indian chic' dress code for the events.