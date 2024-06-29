In brief Simplifying... In brief As part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, a mass wedding for the underprivileged is being organized by Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

The main wedding celebrations will kick off on July 12 at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, with a grand reception planned for July 14.

The pre-wedding events have been star-studded, featuring performances from international stars and attended by Bollywood's elite. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ambanis to host mass wedding for underprivileged as part of son's pre-wedding festivities

Ambanis plan massive 'mass wedding' for underprivileged; viral invite inside

By Tanvi Gupta 10:09 am Jun 29, 202410:09 am

What's the story Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, parents of groom-to-be Anant Ambani, are planning a mass wedding for the underprivileged on July 2 in Maharashtra. This philanthropic event is part of the pre-wedding celebrations for their son and his fiancée, Radhika Merchant. A leaked invitation shared by ANI unveiled that the grand event will be held at Swami Vivekanand Vidyamandir in Palghar District, Maharashtra.

Event details

'Nita & Mukesh Ambani are contributing toward this noble cause...'

The invitation for the mass wedding read: "As part of the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant, a Mass Wedding of the underprivileged has been organized." It also mentioned, "Nita & Mukesh Ambani are contributing towards this noble cause and will also grace the occasion along with family." "We would be delighted if you could join us in witnessing this Celebration of Love."

Twitter Post

Take a look at the invitation here

Lavish celebrations

Star-studded pre-wedding celebrations for Anant-Radhika

The pre-wedding festivities for Anant and Radhika have been marked by grand events. To recall, the first event in Jamnagar, Gujarat saw global dignitaries and performances from international stars like Rihanna. A subsequent celebration was a Mediterranean cruise with approximately 1,200 guests, featuring performances from Backstreet Boys, Katy Perry, Pitbull, and themed parties such as a masquerade ball and toga party. It was attended by the who's who of the Bollywood industry.

Wedding schedule

Main wedding festivities to commence on July 12

The main wedding celebrations for Anant and Radhika will begin on July 12 at Mumbai's prestigious Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) within the Jio World Convention Centre. The celebrations will commence with the Shubh Vivah ceremony. Following this auspicious start, the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony will unfold on July 13, leading up to the grand Mangal Utsav wedding reception on July 14. Guests have been requested to adhere to an 'Indian chic' dress code for the events.