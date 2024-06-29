In brief Simplifying... In brief After the success of 'Dune: Part Two', director Denis Villeneuve is in talks with Legendary for his next project, possibly an adaptation of Annie Jacobsen's 'Nuclear War: A Scenario'.

Meanwhile, a third 'Dune' film is also in the pipeline. Villeneuve is juggling four potential projects, including the adaptation of 'Dune Messiah', and an untitled Monsterverse film is set for a 2027 release by Warner Bros. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Denis Villeneuve's next film set for 2026 release

Denis Villeneuve's next coming in 2026: Is it 'Dune 3'

By Tanvi Gupta 09:51 am Jun 29, 202409:51 am

What's the story Warner Bros. has recently announced a major shakeup to their release calendar. They've locked in an untitled event film from Denis Villeneuve for an epic IMAX debut on December 18, 2026. The project is being produced by Legendary Entertainment—the same company behind Villeneuve's successful Dune series. Plot details are still under wraps, but Villeneuve—fresh off Dune: Part Two—has hinted that a third Dune film won't be his next project.

Speculations

What could this untitled film be?

Following the massive success of Dune: Part Two, Villeneuve entered talks with Legendary to adapt Annie Jacobsen's Pulitzer Prize finalist Nuclear War: A Scenario. It's still unclear if this project will occupy the new release slot. Jacobsen's book "explores a ticking-clock scenario about what would happen in the event of a nuclear war, based on dozens of exclusive new interviews with military and civilian experts who built the weapons."

Box office

'Dune: Part Three' is also in the works!

Meanwhile, Legendary is also collaborating with Villeneuve to develop a third Dune film. To note, Dune: Part Two—released in March—has grossed $282M domestically (US) and $711M worldwide. The film features Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Austin Butler. It is based on Frank Herbert's acclaimed novel and follows the character Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he allies with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen following a family tragedy.

Upcoming works

Villeneuve's future plans: 4 potential projects in pipeline

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Villeneuve remained vague about his future projects, mentioning that he is currently weighing four potential projects. Regarding the adaptation of Herbert's 1969 novel Dune Messiah for a third film, he suggested any delay would be to ensure he has "the right screenplay." Additionally, he hinted at the possibility of working on a project he deems more time-sensitive "before tackling Dune Messiah."

Reshuffle

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. set new release date for Monsterverse film

Elsewhere on the Warner Bros. release calendar, an untitled Monsterverse film has been scheduled for March 26, 2027. The franchise's latest installment, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire—hit theaters on March 29—debuting with an impressive $80M at the box office. Meanwhile, an animated film from Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and Locksmith, originally slated for the same date, has been removed from the March slot but remains on the roster for upcoming projects, now set for July 23, 2027.