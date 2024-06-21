In brief Simplifying... In brief Rapper Travis Scott turned his recent arrest into a fashion statement by releasing a T-shirt featuring his mugshot, named "Free the Rage #2".

Day after arrest, Travis Scott releases T-shirt featuring his mugshot

What's the story American rapper Travis Scott was arrested on Thursday in Miami Beach for "disorderly intoxication and trespassing." The artist was reportedly involved in a disturbance on a yacht, where he was found "standing by the dock and yelling at the vessel occupants." Despite warnings from Sergeant Lemus of Miami Beach police to leave the dock or face arrest, Scott reportedly ignored their orders. Now, with the matter settled, Scott has launched a T-shirt featuring a slightly edited image of his mugshot!

Merchandising move

Scott capitalizes on his arrest with the commemorative T-shirt

The shirt, named "Free the Rage #2," is a Cactus Jack plain dark brown tee with the phrase "It's Miami" written on it. This merchandise is limitedly available on his website for $35 and $5 will from each sale will go to charity. While Scott had a dismayed look in the real mugshot, he can be seen smiling in the image on the merchandise. This isn't the first time Scott has monetized an arrest; he did so previously in 2017!

Legal clarification

Scott's legal representative clarifies arrest details

Following the rapper's arrest, his legal representative Bradford Cohen clarified that there was no physical altercation involved in the incident. According to Cohen, Scott's arrest was due to a misunderstanding. The rapper admitted to drinking alcohol during the incident and responded with "It's Miami" when asked about it, which explains the quote on the T-shirt. After posting the required bond (reportedly $650), Scott was released from Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Upcoming tour

Scott's arrest precedes European tour; he promotes T-shirt on Instagram

Scott's arrest occurred just eight days before the start of his European tour, Circus Maximus, in the Netherlands. Scott also shared his mug shot on an Instagram Story post where he added white headphones and brown shades to the photo and also added links to buy the T-shirt. Fellow rapper Bun B saluted Scott's entrepreneurial spirit on his Instagram Story writing, "Chess not checkers."