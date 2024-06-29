In brief Simplifying... In brief Season 3 of 'The Bear' welcomes back Will Poulter as Chef Luca and introduces Josh Hartnett as Frank, alongside other new and returning characters.

The show, about a young chef returning to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop, also features cameos from celebrity chefs and subtle nods to fans.

Celebrity and chef guest stars in 'The Bear' season 3

Will Poulter to Josh Hartnett: 'The Bear' Season 3 cameos

By Isha Sharma 02:00 am Jun 29, 2024

What's the story The third season of the acclaimed series The Bear is back, featuring a plethora of celebrity and chef guest stars. The show includes appearances from entertainment industry veterans Olivia Colman and Jamie Lee Curtis, as well as renowned chefs Rene Redzepi and Daniel Boulud. Some cameos are subtly incorporated into the show, appearing in photographs or in the background of scenes. Take a closer look.

Cast updates

Familiar faces return and new characters emerge

Actor Will Poulter reprises his role as Chef Luca, a former colleague of Carmy at Ever restaurant. Joining the cast is Josh Hartnett, who plays Frank, the new fiance of Richie's ex-wife Tiffany. Molly Gordon returns as Claire, Carmy's girlfriend from season 2, appearing mostly in flashbacks this season. Additionally, Adam Shapiro portrays a chef from Chicago's esteemed Ever restaurant who attempts to recruit Sydney for his own establishment.

Chef cameos

Celebrity chefs and subtle cameos in 'The Bear'

Popular chefs Redzepi and Boulud appear as themselves in flashback scenes, showcasing Carmy's culinary journey. Thomas Keller, acclaimed for his restaurants The French Laundry and Per Se, also makes an appearance as himself teaching Carmy how to roast a chicken. In a subtle nod to fans, Paul Rudd and Bradley Cooper make indirect appearances through a cardboard cutout and a photo from Cooper's movie Burnt, respectively.

Character development

New and returning characters add depth to 'The Bear'

John Cena joins the cast as Sammy Fak, brother to Neil and Ted Fak, while Brian Koppelman portrays Nicholas "Computer" Marshall, a character who helps identify overspending at Cicero's restaurant. David Zayas appears as David, Tina's real-life husband. Robert Townsend plays Sydney's father Emmanuel Adamu, and Jon Bernthal returns as Carmy and Natalie's late older brother Mikey. Lee Curtis stars as Donna Berzatto, mother to Carmy, Natalie, and Mikey.

The show

Meanwhile, a refresher on the show

IMDb describes the show as, "A young chef from the fine dining world returns to Chicago to run his family's sandwich shop." It is headlined by Jeremy Allen White and also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, and Matty Matheson. In India, all three seasons are streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.