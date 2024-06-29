In brief Simplifying... In brief The fourth season of 'Slow Horses', starring Gary Oldman, is set to premiere on September 2, 2024.

'Slow Horses' to return in September 2024

Gary Oldman's 'Slow Horses' Season 4: Cast, plot, release date

What's the story The Apple TV+ spy thriller Slow Horses, based on Mick Herron's Slough House novels, is set to return with its fourth season this fall. The series follows the lives of dysfunctional British intelligence agents at MI5's "dumping ground department," known as Slough House. Gary Oldman, reprising his role as Jackson Lamb, will lead the group in the upcoming fourth season. Here's everything to know about the upcoming installment.

Plot

'Slow Horses' Season 4: Plot derived from 'Spook Street'

The fourth season of Slow Horses will be based on Herron's novel, Spook Street. The story explores the life of an old spy grappling with dementia and the implications of knowing too many secrets that can't be remembered. It also follows River, a Slough House agent, as he navigates a bombing incident that "detonates personal secrets, rocking the already unstable foundations of Slough House."

Twitter Post

Cast

'Slow Horses' Season 4: Star-Studded cast and new additions

The cast for the upcoming season includes Oldman as Jackson Lamb, Kristin Scott Thomas as Diana Tavener, and Jack Lowden as River Cartwright. New additions to the ensemble include Hugo Weaving as Frank Harkness and Joanna Scanlan as Moira Tregorian. The series also features Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Kadiff Kirwan, Jonathan Pryce, Ruth Bradley, Tom Brooke, and James Callis in pivotal roles.

Release

Season 4: Premiere date and future plans

Slow Horses season four is set to premiere on September 2, 2024, with a two-episode launch followed by weekly episodes every Wednesday. The season finale will air on October 2. Apple TV+ has also revealed plans for a fifth season, which will be based on Herron's London Rules. IMDb describes the show as, "Follows a team of British intelligence agents who serve as a dumping ground department of MI5 due to their career-ending mistakes." The show has received critical acclaim.