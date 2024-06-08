Next Article

'Heartstopper' Season 3: Cast, new additions, possible plot, release date

By Isha Sharma 02:10 am Jun 08, 202402:10 am

What's the story Netflix's popular coming-of-age romantic comedy, Heartstopper, is confirmed to return for a third season. The show, based on Alice Oseman's namesake graphic novel series, has enjoyed monumental success across its first two seasons. The original cast, including Joe Locke as Charlie Spring and Kit Connor as Nick Nelson, will return for the new season. Additionally, Darragh Hand will join the series as Michael Holden in the upcoming season. Here's everything to know about it.

Storyline

'Heartstopper's plot and praise for LGBTQ+ representation

Heartstopper follows the life of UK teen Spring at Truham Grammar School, where he develops a crush on a classmate named Nelson. The series has received praise for its LGBTQ+ representation, notably with Nelson coming out to his mother in the Season 1 finale. The first two seasons covered the first three volumes of Oseman's series, including a trip to Paris in Season 2.

Release

'Heartstopper' Season 3 release date and format

The release date for Heartstopper Season 3 has been confirmed as October 3, 2024. All eight episodes will be available simultaneously on Netflix, a departure from other original series that have opted for a split release. This follows the pattern of the show's second season, which dropped all of its episodes on August 3, 2023. The show has spawned 16 episodes so far as a part of its two-season run.

Casting

New cast members joining the show

In addition to the original cast, Heartstopper Season 3 will feature new faces. Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey will join as Jack Maddox, a scholar of historical literature. MCU alum Hayley Atwell has been added to the cast as Diane, Nelson's aunt. Eddie Marsan is another new addition and will play the role of Geoff, Nelson's therapist. This follows actor Olivia Colman's announcement that she won't be returning for Season 3 as Nelson's mom.

Plot

What can be the plotline?

The conclusion of Heartstopper Season 2 sets the stage for several storylines in the upcoming season. After a challenging dinner with his estranged father and older brother, Nelson decides to publicly come out and posts a picture of him and Spring as a couple. This suggests their relationship will be public in Season 3. Additionally, the second season's finale hinted at Spring's struggle with an eating disorder becoming a major topic in the next season.

Central focus

The third season will explore mental health concerns

Osman earlier told Metro, "In season two, we started to explore mental health in a big way, and I think it's pretty obvious from the way we leave the season that is going to be a big element of season three." "We're going to continue to look at that in a big way and explore how that affects Nick and Charlie's relationship, and all of the other friendships in the show."

Deviation from books

There will be 'new stuff' in the upcoming season

How different will be the storylines of the books and the series? Reacting to this, Osman told EW, "Now that we've got seasons 1 and 2, we've had so much development for the supporting cast: Tao, Elle, Tara, Isaac, even new characters like Imogen." "There's so much new stuff that gives us so much to play with in season 3. The show and the comic feel very separate, although it's quite a faithful adaptation."