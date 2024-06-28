In brief Simplifying... In brief The High School Musical series, Oz the Great and Powerful, Into the Woods, Annie, and the Trolls franchise are enchanting Hollywood musicals perfect for family time.

With their vibrant settings, star-studded casts, and heartwarming tales, they provide an engaging and joyful viewing experience for all ages.

Enchanting Hollywood musical series for a good family time

By Anujj Trehaan 05:30 pm Jun 28, 2024

What's the story Musicals uniquely bring stories to life with song and dance, serving as perfect entertainment for families. Hollywood has crafted numerous musical series that have captivated audiences across a wide age range. This article highlights five enchanting musical series that are ideal for family viewing. Each series offers its own magic, making them enjoyable for both children and adults alike.

Series 1

'High School Musical'

The High School Musical series, starting with its first release in 2006, quickly became a phenomenon among young audiences. It tells the story of teenagers navigating their way through high school life, friendships, and love, all while showcasing catchy songs and impressive choreography. Its positive messages about self-expression and teamwork make it a great choice for family viewing.

Series 2

'Oz the Great and Powerful'

While not a traditional musical series, Oz the Great and Powerful (2013) offers a visually stunning prequel to the beloved classic The Wizard of Oz. With its enchanting storyline, vibrant settings, and occasional musical numbers, it provides an engaging experience for families. The film explores themes of courage, friendship, and the importance of believing in oneself.

Series 3

'Into the Woods'

Into the Woods (2014) combines several Brothers Grimm fairy tales into one interconnected story, featuring characters like Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Jack (of beanstalk fame). This musical cleverly twists familiar tales to explore consequences and moral lessons. Its star-studded cast brings depth to this complex narrative with powerful performances both in acting and singing.

Series 4

'Annie'

The various adaptations of Annie, especially the versions released in 1982 and 2014, offer heartwarming tales about optimism in the face of adversity. Following an orphan girl's adventures as she searches for her family while navigating life with her wealthy guardian Oliver Warbucks provides both touching moments and uplifting songs that families can enjoy together.

Series 5

'Trolls'

The Trolls franchise (starting in 2016) is a colorful explosion of joy that brings together quirky characters on adventures filled with laughter, danger, but most importantly - music. Its pop-infused soundtrack encourages viewers to sing along while conveying messages about happiness being within oneself. Suitable for younger viewers but enjoyable by all ages due to its humor and vibrant animation style.