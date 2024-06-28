In brief Simplifying... In brief The trailer for the upcoming film 'Bad Newz' teases a comedic drama centered around a case of heteropaternal superfecundation, a rare medical phenomenon where a woman's two eggs are fertilized by two different men's sperm.

The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, with rumors of a cameo by Ananya Panday.

The film stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, with rumors of a cameo by Ananya Panday.

Post 'Bad Newz', the stars have a lineup of exciting projects, including Kaushal's 'Chhaava' and 'Love and War', Dimri's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Dhadak 2', and Virk's 'Khel Khel Mein'.

'Bad Newz' trailer is out!

Vicky-Triptii-Ammy's 'Bad Newz' trailer promises chaos and confusion

By Isha Sharma 05:16 pm Jun 28, 2024

What's the story The trailer of the upcoming Bollywood comedy film, Bad Newz, starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, has been released. The movie is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is set to hit theaters on July 19. Anand Tiwari is the director of this film, which serves as a spiritual sequel to the uber-successful Good Newwz, released in 2019.

Lot like its predecessor, though the jokes are mostly unfunny

The trailer gives a detailed glimpse of the out-and-out commercial entertainer, which, like its predecessor, is established on the foundation of comedy and drama. Dimri's character finds herself pregnant, but she doesn't know who the father is! The doctor then tells her and the two leading men that this is a case of heteropaternal superfecundation. While the jokes don't really land, the trailer finds some spunk through the recreation of the song Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam.

What does Heteropaternal superfecundation mean in medical terms?

Per the National Library of Medicine, "Heteropaternal superfecundation is an extremely rare phenomenon that occurs when a second ova released during the same menstrual cycle is additionally fertilized by the sperm cells of a different man in separate sexual intercourse." "Although it is rarely observed among humans given its low frequency, in paternity disputed for dizygotic twins it is mandatory to demand the presence of the two twins in the testing to avoid wrong conclusions."

Watch the trailer here

Ananya Panday's potential cameo in 'Bad Newz'

There are strong rumors that Ananya Panday may make a cameo appearance in Bad Newz. According to earlier reports from the Times of India, Panday might play a popular film star who shares an intriguing relationship with Dimri's character, a chef. The filming for Panday's scenes reportedly started in May at a luxurious five-star hotel in Juhu amidst much fanfare and paparazzi attention.

Future projects of 'Bad Newz' stars

Post Bad Newz, Kaushal is set to appear in Chhaava opposite Rashmika Mandanna and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War, where he will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Meanwhile, Dimri has a lineup of films including Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. Virk, meanwhile, will next be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Khel Khel Mein.