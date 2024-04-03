Next Article

Karan Johar-Guneet Monga's 'Kill' teaser release date revealed

By Aikantik Bag 03:54 pm Apr 03, 2024

What's the story The creators of the highly anticipated action thriller Kill announced on Wednesday that the movie's teaser will be unveiled on Thursday. The film is a collaborative effort between Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain. It has been both written and directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala in key roles. The film is set for a July 5 release.

Teaser release time and film festival response

The announcement was accompanied by a gripping video snippet. It featured a tense scene on a train where two commandos are pitted against bandits. The caption read, "SLASHES, PUNCHES & A WHOLE LOT OF BLOOD! Get ready to board the Kill train - teaser out tomorrow. India theatrical release July 5, 2024." The teaser will drop at 7:30pm IST. The movie is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment. It received rave responses at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

