Swift's music subtly hinted at their relationship troubles, and after their breakup, Swift's romance with Healy, the 1975 frontman, went public.

Joe Alwyn discusses breakup with Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn confirms split with Taylor happened before Matty Healy

By Tanvi Gupta 10:56 am Jun 22, 202410:56 am

What's the story British actor Joe Alwyn finally broke his silence on ending his six-and-a-half-year romance with Taylor Swift. Revealing that their breakup occurred a week before it hit headlines on April 8, 2023, the couple left fans shocked and sparked numerous conspiracy theories about the cause and timing of their split. The situation was further complicated by Swift's appearance at Matty Healy's concert, fueling speculation about a potential new relationship.

Public scrutiny

'What is abnormal is...it's suddenly in the public domain'

In an interview with Sunday Times Style magazine, Alwyn opened up about the difficulties of ending a long-term relationship. He stated, "I would hope that everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship...That is a hard thing to navigate." Alwyn also addressed the unusual nature of their situation, saying, "What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it's suddenly in the public domain."

Relationship privacy

Alwyn and Swift's mutual decision for privacy

Alwyn and Swift began their relationship in 2016, choosing to keep it as private as possible. This decision was revealed by Swift in her 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana. Echoing this sentiment, Alwyn stated in another interview with Style magazine, "As everyone knows, we together—both of us, mutually—decided to keep the more private details of our relationship private." He emphasized, "It was never something to commodify, and I see no reason to change that now."

Timeline

Meanwhile, after Alwyn, Healy entered in Swift's life!

Meanwhile, the plot thickened when less than a month after breaking up with Alwyn, Swift's newfound romance with 1975 frontman Healy went public. News of their relationship surfaced on May 3, following Swift's surprise appearance at the 1975 London concert on January 12. For those unaware, Swift and Healy were first romantically linked in 2014. In the song Guilty as Sin? from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, she delved into themes of infidelity, hinting at Healy.

Musical clues

Previously, Swift's music hinted at relationship troubles with Alwyn

Hints about Swift and Alwyn's relationship troubles were subtly revealed in the pop icon's music. Her song You're Losing Me from the album Midnights suggests difficulties in her relationship. The lyrics, told from the perspective of a lover wanting her partner to fight for their relationship, were confirmed by Swift's close friend and longtime co-writer Jack Antoff to have been written before her split with Alwyn. Meanwhile, having moved on fully, Swift is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs's Travis Kelce.