Extravagant wedding invitation causes stir in India

What's inside Anant Ambani's box? Wedding invitation fit for royalty

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:19 pm Jun 27, 202406:19 pm

What's the story The upcoming wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, to businessman Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant is causing a stir across India. The first invitation was presented by the groom's mother, Nita Ambani, at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Anant was seen distributing the invite from his Rolls Royce Cullinan to notable figures such as Ajay Devgn and Eknath Shinde. The invitation itself is an extravagant red box resembling a temple with divine imagery and intricate details.

Invitation unveiled

Inside the luxurious wedding invitation

The wedding invitation of Ambani and Merchant is a unique blend of tradition and luxury. The box opens to reveal a small silver temple accompanied by the soothing sound of Hindi mantras. It features gold idols of Hindu deities, including Lord Ganesh, Radha-Krishna, and Goddess Durga. The invitation also includes several cards detailing different wedding functions, with one card resembling an ancient temple gate.

Online buzz

Internet reacted to Ambani's extravagant wedding invitation

The cost of Ambani's lavish wedding invitation remains undisclosed but is believed to exceed ordinary wedding expenses. The unique invitation has sparked awe on the internet, with one user commenting, "This 'card' is my entire shaadi budget bro," and another remarking, "That's a super cool and unique invitation card." The video of the invitation quickly went viral after being posted on Instagram by Smitha Rakesh, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's daughter-in-law.

Special invites

Personalized wedding invitations for distinguished guests

The wedding invitation was also sent to Siddaramaiah and his spouse, Parvathi Siddaramaiah, with their names engraved in silver. The box bears the words, "With best compliments, Nita and Mukesh Ambani." This personalized touch further emphasizes the attention to detail and luxury that defines this high-profile wedding.

Wedding schedule

Ambani-Merchant wedding: A three-day celebration of tradition and opulence

The wedding ceremonies will begin on July 12 with the Shubh Vivah, followed by the Shubh Aashirwad on July 13, and conclude with the Mangal Utsav on July 14. The events will take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. This series of celebrations underscores the fusion of tradition and luxury that characterizes this highly anticipated event.