Despite a recent box office disappointment, Khan's production, Laapata Ladies, is receiving positive reviews on Netflix, and he's eagerly anticipating the Christmas release of his next project, Sitaare Zameen Par.

Aamir Khan's new luxury property purchase

Aamir Khan buys luxury apartment in Mumbai for ₹9.75 crore

By Shreya Mukherjee 06:00 pm Jun 27, 202406:00 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has added a luxury property to his real estate portfolio, located in the upscale Pali Hills area of Mumbai. The purchase, made for a sum of ₹9.75 crore, was confirmed by property registration documents analyzed by SquareYards.com. The apartment is situated in the prestigious Bella Vista Apartments and measures approximately 1,027 square feet (carpet area). The transfer deed was finalized on June 25 with a stamp duty of ₹58.5 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

Celebrity neighborhood

Pali Hills: A preferred residential area for Khan

Pali Hills, renowned for its serene environment and lush landscapes, is a preferred residential area for many celebrities, industrialists, and expatriates. Khan's recent acquisition isn't his first in this locality; he owns several properties in both Bella Vista Apartments and Marina Apartments in Pali Hills. These residential buildings are currently slated for redevelopment. This purchase further solidifies Khan's presence in one of Mumbai's most sought-after residential areas.

Property holdings

Khan's expansive real estate portfolio

Beyond Pali Hills, Khan's real estate investments are extensive. He owns a 5,000-square-foot sea-facing home in Bandra that spans two floors. In 2013, he purchased a ₹7 crore farmhouse in Panchgani that covers two acres. The actor has also invested heavily in commercial properties and reportedly owns 22 houses in Shahabad, Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh. This recent purchase adds to his impressive property portfolio.

Career updates

Khan is looking forward to 'Sitaare Zameen Par's release

On the professional front, Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which did not fare well at the box office. Despite this, his latest production, Laapata Ladies has received positive responses and is currently available on Netflix. He is also involved in the upcoming project Sitaare Zameen Par, expected to be released around Christmas this year.