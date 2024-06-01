Next Article

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing due to bomb threat

By Chanshimla Varah 11:29 am Jun 01, 202411:29 am

What's the story An IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai, carrying 172 passengers and crew members, was forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday due to a bomb threat. The alarm was reportedly raised when an unclaimed remote was discovered on board the aircraft. Upon discovering the unclaimed remote, the pilots immediately informed Mumbai air traffic control and requested an emergency landing.

Security measures

Full-Scale emergency declared at Mumbai airport

In response, a full-scale emergency was declared at the airport with fire tenders and ambulances on standby. The aircraft was directed to an isolated bay for security checks related to the bomb scare, ensuring all passengers safely disembarked from the aircraft. "All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft. The aircraft is currently undergoing inspection. Post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area," IndiGo said in a statement after the incident.

Prior incident

Previous bomb threat incident leads to staff derostering

This is the second bomb threat received by an IndiGo flight within a week. The previous week's bomb threat on a Delhi-Varanasi IndiGo flight resulted in the evacuation of 176 passengers through emergency exits at Delhi airport. Following this incident, two pilots and cabin crew members were derostered by IndiGo for not adhering to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) during the evacuation.