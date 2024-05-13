Next Article

Schools in Jaipur evacuated after bomb threats

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:08 am May 13, 202410:08 am

What's the story At least four schools in Jaipur, Rajasthan were evacuated on Monday after they received bomb threats via email. "Four-five schools have received bomb threats. Police have reached the schools," Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said, according to PTI. Bomb and dog squads were pressed into service immediately to check the school premises. Investigation is underway to identify the sender of the threatening emails.

Past threats

150 schools in Delhi-NCR got bomb threats

This incident in Jaipur comes just 12 days after over 150 schools in Delhi-NCR received similar threats, causing widespread panic. Meanwhile, on Sunday, 20 hospitals, the Indira Gandhi International airport, and the Northern Railways's CPRO office in Delhi also received bomb threats through emails. According to reports, the threats to Delhi schools were sent from a Russia-based mailing service while Sunday's threats were sent from a Europe-based mailing service company "beeble.com."

Email details

Sunday's emails sent by 'court' group

The emails received by several Delhi institutes on Sunday said, "I have placed explosive devices inside your building. They will explode in the following hour. This isn't a threat, you have a few hours to disarm the bomb or else the blood of innocent people inside the building will be on your hands." "The group called 'Court' is behind this massacre," the email added. Investigation in the case remains underway.

Gujarat

14 schools in Ahmedabad get threat emails

Separately, on May 6 at least 14 schools in Ahmedabad, Gujarat got threatening emails. Four days later, Ahmedabad police said that they have detected a "Pakistan link" in the bomb hoax mails. Initially, it was discovered that the emails originated from a Russian domain. "Further probe revealed a connection to a military cantonment in Pakistan. The emails were traced back to...Tohik Liyakat...who was operating under the name Ahmed Javed," according to Sharad Singhal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad Crime Branch.